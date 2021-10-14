Topline Results from Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open Label Extension in SOD1-ALS to be Presented at the American Neurological Association Annual Meeting

ANA Presentation Details: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 4:20 p.m. ET – Results from the Phase 3 VALOR study and its open-label extension: evaluating the clinical efficacy and safety of tofersen in adults with ALS and confirmed SOD1 mutation, presented by Timothy Miller, M.D., Ph.D., principal investigator of VALOR and ALS Center Director at Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 VALOR study of tofersen (BIIB067), an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) drug being evaluated for people with superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), will be presented at the upcoming American Neurological Association (ANA) 2021 virtual meeting, October 17-19, 2021.

To access the presentation, please go to the Investors section of Biogen's website at investors.biogen.com.

About Tofersen

Tofersen is an antisense asset being evaluated for the potential treatment of SOD1-ALS. Tofersen binds to SOD1 mRNA, allowing for its degradation by RNase-H in an effort to reduce synthesis of SOD1 protein production. Biogen licensed tofersen from Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) under a collaborative development and license agreement.

