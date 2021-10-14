MIMEDX to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 7, 2021

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or “the Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The event will focus on the Company’s musculoskeletal late-stage pipeline and advanced wound care business. Further details regarding registration, presenters and format will follow.



A live webcast will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com at the time of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.