SPS Commerce Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market close on Thursday, October 28, 2021. SPS Commerce will host a call to discuss the results at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.



To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID # 8133049 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.