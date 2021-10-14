checkAd

NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 22:05  |  22   |   |   

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter 2021 after the close of normal trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, November 1, 2021. The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Earnings Conference Call Details
Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing the following numbers:

Within the U.S.: 1 - 888 - 603 - 7644
Outside the U.S.: 1 - 484 - 747 - 6631
Participant Passcode: 2663054

The call will be webcast and can be accessed from the NXP Investor Relations website https://investors.nxp.com. A replay of the call will be available on the NXP Investor Relations website within 24 hours of the actual call.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: 
Jeff Palmer
jeff.palmer@nxp.com 
+1 408 518 5411
 Media:
Jacey Zuniga
jacey.zuniga@nxp.com
+1 512 895 7398

NXP-CORP

 





