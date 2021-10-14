checkAd

Xylem to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2021

14.10.2021, 22:10   

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its third quarter 2021 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. At 10:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling 866-342-8591 (US) or +1 (203) 518- 9713 (INTL) (ID # XYLQ321) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone from November 2, 2021, 1:00 p.m. (ET) until November 9, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (800) 839-8707 or +1 (402) 220-6076.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

Wertpapier


