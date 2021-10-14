Xylem to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2021

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its third quarter 2021 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. At 10:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling 866-342-8591 (US) or +1 (203) 518- 9713 (INTL) (ID # XYLQ321) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.