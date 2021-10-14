checkAd

CommScope to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4

CommScope Holding Company, Inc., a global leader in network connectivity, plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, before the market opens. The release will be followed by an 8:30 a.m. Eastern conference call in which management will discuss the results.

The live, listen-only audio of the call will be available through a link on the Events and Presentations page of CommScope’s Investor Relations website.

The webcast replay will be archived on CommScope’s website for a limited time following the conference call.

About CommScope:
 CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

CommScope

