checkAd

Alcoa Corporation Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend and New Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 22:12  |  18   |   |   

Alcoa Corporation (the “Company”) announced today the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and a new $500 million share repurchase program.

The Board of Directors declared the first quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock, to be paid on November 19, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 29, 2021.

“The Company’s decision to return cash to our stockholders through our first-ever quarterly cash dividend program and a new share repurchase program is a result of the significant work that Alcoans have completed to improve our Company’s financial position,” said Alcoa President and CEO Roy Harvey. “These new programs are consistent with our capital allocation framework and reflect our confidence in the strength of our Company and cash generation ability.”

Harvey continued: “Based on our view of markets and expected cash flows, we believe these programs can be sustained through the commodity cycle.”

Alcoa Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer William Oplinger said: “The share repurchase program will be financed by operating cash flows and cash on hand, as the balance sheet has continued to strengthen with proportional adjusted net debt is at its lowest level since the inception of our Company in 2016.

“Today, we have no substantial debt maturities until 2027, and our expected cash pension funding requirements are at their lowest levels,” Oplinger said.

The annualized dividend is approximately 1% or greater than the historical five-year, one-year, and six-month averages of the Alcoa share price, a typical dividend initiation threshold. The Company intends to pay cash dividends on a quarterly basis, with future declarations subject to approval by its Board of Directors. The details of any future cash dividend declaration, including the amount of such dividend and the timing and establishment of the record and payment dates, will be determined by the Board of Directors. The decision of whether to pay future cash dividends and the amount of any such dividends will be based on the Company's financial position, results of operations, cash flows, capital requirements, business conditions, the requirements of applicable law, and any other factors the Board of Directors may deem relevant.

Seite 1 von 3
Alcoa Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alcoa Corporation Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend and New Share Repurchase Program Alcoa Corporation (the “Company”) announced today the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and a new $500 million share repurchase program. The Board of Directors declared the first quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:14 Uhr3Q21 Results: Alcoa Sets Another Record for Quarterly Net Income and Earnings Per Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21FYI Resources: HPA-Vorreiter FYI Resources startet planmäßig neue Pilottests mit Alcoa
GOLDINVEST.de | Unternehmensnachrichten
07.10.21goldinvest.de: Fosters-Research gibt FYI Resources Kursziel von 1,19 AUD
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
06.10.21FYI Resources: Warum der Alcoa-Deal besser ist als sein Ruf
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
04.10.21Alcoa States Its Ambition to Reach Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Interview: FYI Resources MD Roland Hill zum Alcoa-Deal!
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
01.10.21goldinvest.de: FYI Resources und Alcoa einigen sich auf 35%/65% JV-Rahmen
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
01.10.21Alcoa Plans to Enter High Purity Alumina Market with Joint Development Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Alcoa Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Alcoa Plans Restart of Aluminum Smelting Capacity at Alumar in Brazil
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten