Alcoa Corporation Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend and New Share Repurchase Program

The Board of Directors declared the first quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock, to be paid on November 19, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 29, 2021.

Alcoa Corporation (the “Company”) announced today the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and a new $500 million share repurchase program.

“The Company’s decision to return cash to our stockholders through our first-ever quarterly cash dividend program and a new share repurchase program is a result of the significant work that Alcoans have completed to improve our Company’s financial position,” said Alcoa President and CEO Roy Harvey. “These new programs are consistent with our capital allocation framework and reflect our confidence in the strength of our Company and cash generation ability.”

Harvey continued: “Based on our view of markets and expected cash flows, we believe these programs can be sustained through the commodity cycle.”

Alcoa Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer William Oplinger said: “The share repurchase program will be financed by operating cash flows and cash on hand, as the balance sheet has continued to strengthen with proportional adjusted net debt is at its lowest level since the inception of our Company in 2016.

“Today, we have no substantial debt maturities until 2027, and our expected cash pension funding requirements are at their lowest levels,” Oplinger said.

The annualized dividend is approximately 1% or greater than the historical five-year, one-year, and six-month averages of the Alcoa share price, a typical dividend initiation threshold. The Company intends to pay cash dividends on a quarterly basis, with future declarations subject to approval by its Board of Directors. The details of any future cash dividend declaration, including the amount of such dividend and the timing and establishment of the record and payment dates, will be determined by the Board of Directors. The decision of whether to pay future cash dividends and the amount of any such dividends will be based on the Company's financial position, results of operations, cash flows, capital requirements, business conditions, the requirements of applicable law, and any other factors the Board of Directors may deem relevant.