Gulfport Energy Corporation Announces Amended and Restated Credit Facility

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE: GPOR) (“Gulfport” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into the Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (“Amendment”), which amends and refinances the Company’s Credit Agreement, dated as of May 17, 2021 (“Exit Facility”).

"Gulfport continues to make progress in strengthening its financial position, today announcing the successful amendment to its exit facility. The amended facility increases our liquidity by more than $160 million, which is expected to provide us with the necessary financial flexibility to continue to execute our business plan and provides additional clarity around our ability to return capital to shareholders. We appreciate our banks working closely with us in connection with this amendment and for their continued support to our organization,” commented Tim Cutt, CEO of Gulfport.