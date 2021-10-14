Kornit Digital Sets Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (“Kornit”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital textile production technologies, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, prior to the opening of the market.



The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Wednesday, November 10th at 8:30 am ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Kornit’s website, www.kornit.com , in the "Investors" section.