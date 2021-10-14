Kornit Digital Sets Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

checkAd

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (“Kornit”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital textile production technologies, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, prior to the opening of the market.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Wednesday, November 10th at 8:30 am ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Kornit’s website, www.kornit.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Live Call: 1-877-407-0792 (US/Canada Toll-Free)
International: 1-201-689-8263 or 1 809-406-247 (Israeli Toll-Free)
Conference ID: 13724287

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on November 24, 2021.

Replay: 1-844-512-2921 (US/Canada Toll-Free)
International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13724287

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor Contact
Andrew G. Backman
Global Head of Investor Relations
andrew.backman@kornit.com
201-608-5882





