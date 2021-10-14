Oil-Dri Announces Plans to Raise Prices on its U.S. and Canadian Branded and Private Label Cat Litter Products

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today announced that it is notifying customers of plans to raise prices of its cat litter products during the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. These pricing actions will apply to branded and private label cat litter products sold within the United States and Canada.



Inflationary pressure has continued to affect many key cost inputs, including freight, packaging, materials, natural gas, and non-fuel manufacturing costs. Despite expense and operational optimization efforts, Oil-Dri must implement price increases in order to offset these elevated costs and maintain the high quality of its products and service levels.