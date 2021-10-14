checkAd

Vishay Intertechnology To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Wednesday, November 3

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will release its results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2021 before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s third quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877 589-6174 (+1 706-643-1406, if calling from outside the United States) and the access code is 9760937.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 18. The telephone number for the replay is +1 855-859-2056 (+1 404-537-3406, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 9760937.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:                                                   
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1-610-644-1300





