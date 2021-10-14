checkAd

Onxeo Further strengthens its Board of Directors with two Seasoned Personalities from the Healthcare Sector

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 22:12  |  15   |   |   

Dr Robert L. Coleman, Chief Scientific Officer of US Oncology Network and Dr Jacques Mallet, former SVP Portfolio Analytics/Corporate Strategy at Sanofi, join the Company’s Board as independent members

Paris (France), Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX, Nasdaq First North: ONXEO), « Onxeo », a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR) in oncology, today announced the appointment of Dr Robert L. Coleman and Dr Jacques Mallet as independent members of the Board of Directors.

Robert L. Coleman, MD, is the Chief Scientific Officer of US Oncology Network (“The Network”), one of the U.S. largest networks dedicated to advancing high-quality, evidence-based cancer care and research, with more than 400 clinical studies underway and gathering over 1400 physicians. Prior to joining the US Oncology Network in 2020, Dr Coleman served as executive director of MD Anderson's Cancer Network Research Program. Additionally, he was a professor and also served as the Ann Rife Cox Chair in Gynecology at The University of Texas. Dr Coleman's work has been featured in over 500 publications focusing on the role of novel therapies in ovarian cancer, such as the incorporation of PARP inhibitors in the treatment strategy.

Jacques Mallet, MD, served as SVP - Head of Portfolio Analytics/Corporate Strategy and Member of the Executive Leadership Team of Sanofi and is currently board member of several listed or private companies in the health technology sector. He brings to Onxeo more than 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience within R&D, Pipeline Development and Corporate Strategy and a unique insight gained in life sciences both in Europe and the United States as a venture capitalist. Prior to this, Mr Mallet had been responsible for investments at Auriga Partners, a key life sciences specialized private-equity firm in France, and held some executive positions in global consulting firms such as Monitor Deloitte and Accenture.

Dr Robert L. Coleman, new independent member of the Board of Directors of Onxeo, declared: "I am very honored to join the Board of Directors of Onxeo. As a cancer specialist, I have dedicated my entire career to improving the way we treat several types of cancer and I’m thrilled to bring my experience to support the development of Onxeo and its pipeline internationally, notably through clinical development in the United-States. Based on the extensive dataset collected so far by the team, I believe AsiDNA could change cancer treatment paradigm, especially in some selected combinations and represents a promising way to help patients in need.

