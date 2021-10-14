checkAd

CGS International Acquires Rights to Organic Plant Enhancers

Autor: Accesswire
14.10.2021, 22:15  |  22   |   |   

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (the "Company" or "CGSI") (OTC PINK:CGSI), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company, is pleased to that it has acquired the rights to certain …

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (the "Company" or "CGSI") (OTC PINK:CGSI), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company, is pleased to that it has acquired the rights to certain organic plant enhancers.

World Agri Minerals ("WAM"), a sole proprietorship formerly owned and operated by Ramon Mabanta, was acquired by the Company via Asset Purchase Agreement that closed on October 11, 2021. Now part of CGSI, WAM manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes completely organic plant enhancers under the brand name GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD. The GENESIS 89 brand of products is a unique blend of 89+ minerals, which when applied assist the plant in rebuilding its original immune structure, further eliminating the need for additional applications of fertilizers and pesticides. Moving forward, the Company will be doing business under the name WORLD AGRI MINERALS.

For additional information regarding the Company's acquisition of WAM, please see our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission on October 12, 2021.

ABOUT US:

CGS International, Inc. (d.b.a. World Agri Minerals) manufactures, markets, and sells a premiere proprietary commercial Agri-product known world-wide as GENESIS 89™. After years of research and development, GENESIS 89™ has been formulated to contain over 80 different trace minerals and contains a unique proprietary blend of these organic trace minerals. World Agri Minerals GENESIS 89™ product line boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the commercial and even the retail market. The proprietary extraction of these minerals provides the GENESIS 89™ product a unique blend of organic trace minerals and boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the market. All World Agri Mineral products consist of organic plant nutrients that hope to change the way the agriculture industry grow and fertilize products. Our GENESIS 89™ premium organic growth supplement can be applied as a soil amendment and/or foliar spray. We are confidently pressing forward as the premier ocean-based mineral plant food on the market.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains "forward-looking" statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For more information:
Contact us via:
info@cgsintl.com
Phone: +63284412083

SOURCE: CGS International Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668259/CGS-International-Acquires-Rights-to ...

CGS International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CGS International Acquires Rights to Organic Plant Enhancers QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (the "Company" or "CGSI") (OTC PINK:CGSI), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company, is pleased to that it has acquired the rights to certain …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Advanced Stage “Nueva Esperanza” ...
Nexa Obtains Operating License for The Aripuanã Project
Greenlane and Jupiter Support Vape Cartridge Supplier in Requesting that U.S. International Trade ...
Fury Completes CAD$5,596,088 Non-Brokered Private Placement
Coeur d’Alene Bancorp Announces Its Third Quarter and Year to Date 2021 Results
Launch of Dosell Consumer in Italy
Blender Bites Initiates US Expansion Through Partnership With Retail Broker, Active Marketing Group ...
TECO 2030 Signs Supply Frame Agreement with Chemgas Shipping
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Divestment of Narrabri thermal coal royalty
Silver Elephant Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Gibellini Vanadium ...
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Blender Bites Launches Easy Smoothie Innovation at Costco Wholesales in Eastern Canadian Region
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...