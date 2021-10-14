checkAd

AXIS Capital Provides Initial Comments on Third Quarter 2021 Results

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced a third quarter net loss estimate for catastrophes and other weather-related events of approximately $250 million, pre-tax ($219 million, after-tax).

The pre-tax net loss estimate includes $175 million for Hurricane Ida, consistent with industry insured losses of approximately $35 billion and $55 million for July European floods, consistent with industry insured losses of approximately $13 billion. In addition, the pre-tax net loss estimate includes $20 million for other catastrophe and weather-related events.

AXIS Capital also noted continuing improvements in its current accident year combined ratio excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses, consistent with progress observed in the first half of 2021.

The Company’s net loss estimate is based on its ground-up assessment of losses from individual contracts and treaties exposed to the affected regions, including preliminary information from clients, brokers and loss adjusters. Industry insured loss estimates, market share analyses and catastrophe modeling analyses were also taken into account where appropriate. Due to the nature of these events, including the complexity of loss assessment, factors contributing to the losses and the preliminary nature of the information available to prepare this estimate, the actual net loss for these events may ultimately differ materially from this current estimate.

The Company's results will be discussed during its conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 9:30 AM (EDT).

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.4 billion at June 30, 2021, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit its website at www.axiscapital.com.

Website and Social Media Disclosure

The Company uses its website (www.axiscapital.com) and its corporate LinkedIn (AXIS Capital) and Twitter (@AXIS_Capital) accounts as channels of distribution of Company information. The information posted through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, e-mail alerts and other information about AXIS Capital may be received by those enrolled in the Company's "E-mail Alerts" program, which can be found in the Investor Information section of the Company's website (www.axiscapital.com).The contents of the Company's website and social media channels are not part of this press release.

