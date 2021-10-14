Meta Financial Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings and Host Conference Call on October 27, 2021

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (844) 200-6205 approximately 10 minutes prior to start time and reference access code 483958. Participants wishing to join the call via webcast can access the link from Meta’s Investor Relations website at www.metafinancialgroup.com .

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) (“Meta” or the “Company”) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after market close. Meta will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss these results.

The webcast replay will be archived at www.metafinancialgroup.com for one year.

This press release and other important information about the Company are available at www.metafinancialgroup.com.

About Meta Financial Group, Inc.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (“Meta”) (Nasdaq: CASH) is a South Dakota-based financial holding company. At Meta, our mission is financial inclusion for all. Through our subsidiary, MetaBank, N.A., we strive to remove barriers to financial access and promote economic mobility by working with third parties to provide responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to the social and economic benefit of communities at the core of the real economy. Meta works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. Additional information can be found by visiting www.metafinancialgroup.com.

