BARK Expands Leadership Team With Proven Operations and Technology Executives as BARK Advances Key Strategic Initiatives

The Original BARK Company (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”), a leading global omni-channel brand for dogs and the company behind BarkBox, today announced the expansion of its leadership team to advance the Company’s long-term strategic growth plans.

  • Michael Novotny, who has served as Chief Operating Officer of BARK since 2019, has been named President of BARK Eats. In this role, he will work alongside co-founder Carly Strife to lead the Company’s high-quality, personalized nutrition and meal business as it continues to scale and prepares for nationwide rollout in 2022.
  • Anil Nair, who brings over 15 years of public company experience spanning retail, supply chain, product management and analytics and was most recently Director, Global Logistics at Amazon, will become Chief Supply Chain Officer. In this role, he will manage all aspects of BARK’s inbound, fulfillment and outbound operations, and will focus on enhancing the Company’s cost efficient and predictable supply chain and delivery experience for BARK customers.
  • Olly Downs, a machine learning scientist, seasoned technology leader and serial technology entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience and 41 U.S. patents, has joined BARK as Vice President of Data, Analytics and Machine Learning. In this role, he will be responsible for managing BARK's enterprise big data, analytics, data science and machine learning strategy, expanding personalization of the BARK customer experience, and enabling data-driven decision making at scale across the business. Prior to joining BARK, he served as Vice President, Marketing Technology, Data & Machine Learning at e-commerce retailer Zulily.

Manish Joneja, Chief Executive Officer of BARK, said, “A key pillar to BARK’s long-term success is the strength, passion and excellence of our people. Over the past several months, we have made significant headway bolstering our management team with individuals who are proven leaders in their respective fields, share our core values, and have a profound love for dogs. Anil possesses significant expertise in optimizing e-commerce and supply chain operations, while Olly is a renowned machine learning and artificial intelligence specialist with a distinguished track record of leveraging data and technology to improve business outcomes. Additionally, Michael has been instrumental in expanding BARK’s key businesses and he is well suited to spearhead BARK Eats.”

