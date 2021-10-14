checkAd

AMN Healthcare Names Jeffrey R. Knudson as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 22:15  |  19   |   |   

AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN), the nation’s largest total talent solutions provider in healthcare, announced the appointment of Jeffrey R. Knudson as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. He will join the leadership team at AMN on November 2, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006027/en/

AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN), the nation’s largest total talent solutions provider in healthcare, announced the appointment of Jeffrey R. Knudson as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. He will join the leadership team at AMN on November 2, 2021. “The AMN leadership team and Board of Directors are thrilled to have Jeff Knudson joining our organization during this time of fast growth and strategic importance in our evolution. Jeff brings very valuable healthcare and other sector expertise that will help our organization to continue to build and execute on our mission and financial goals,” said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. (Photo: Business Wire)

AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN), the nation’s largest total talent solutions provider in healthcare, announced the appointment of Jeffrey R. Knudson as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. He will join the leadership team at AMN on November 2, 2021. “The AMN leadership team and Board of Directors are thrilled to have Jeff Knudson joining our organization during this time of fast growth and strategic importance in our evolution. Jeff brings very valuable healthcare and other sector expertise that will help our organization to continue to build and execute on our mission and financial goals,” said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. (Photo: Business Wire)

Knudson resides in Dallas with his family and comes to AMN Healthcare from At Home Group, Inc., a rapidly growing Home Décor Superstore, where he served as CFO and Executive Vice President, Supply Chain. In this role, he was responsible for all accounting, FP&A, treasury, investor relations, and internal audit activities. Immediately prior to his tenure with At Home, he served in several leadership positions at CVS Health and CVS Caremark Corp., including as Senior Vice President of Finance and Retail Controller for their $80 billion retail pharmacy segment. Prior to CVS, he was a key member of the treasury and mergers and acquisition leadership teams at L Brands and Express Scripts.

“The AMN leadership team and Board of Directors are thrilled to have Jeff Knudson joining our organization during this time of fast growth and strategic importance in our evolution. Jeff brings very valuable healthcare and other sector expertise that will help our organization to continue to build and execute on our mission and financial goals,” said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “In addition to the proven high caliber of expertise Jeff brings to AMN, we’re confident he is a perfect match for the values-based, highly engaged, fast-paced culture at AMN. His commitment to our communities and important social imperatives, such as diversity, equity, and inclusion, will be additive to the daily positive impact already occurring across AMN Healthcare.”

"I am honored to join AMN at this exciting time and look forward to working with Susan and the talented AMN team to further enhance the company's financial and operational performance,” Knudson said.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

AMN Healthcare Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AMN Healthcare Names Jeffrey R. Knudson as Chief Financial Officer AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN), the nation’s largest total talent solutions provider in healthcare, announced the appointment of Jeffrey R. Knudson as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. He will join the leadership team at AMN on November 2, 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21AMN Healthcare to Hold Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, November 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Kerry Sirkka of AMN Healthcare Named American Staffing Association 2021 Volunteer of the Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten