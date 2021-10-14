Nuveen Multi-Asset Funds Announce Shareholder Approval of Reorganization Proposal

Shareholders of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: JDD), Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE: JTA) and Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE: JTD) have approved a proposal to reorganize the funds. JDD, JTA and JTD will combine into a single new fund, Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI), having a new investment mandate. The combined fund will continue to employ a multi-asset strategy, but will more dynamically allocate its portfolio with the objective of providing total return though high current income and capital appreciation. Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the transactions are expected to become effective before the market opens on 22 November 2021. The funds are anticipated to begin transitioning their portfolio prior to the reorganization, with additional portfolio transition occurring after the reorganization is complete.

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $65 billion of assets under management across 62 CEFs as of 30 June 2021. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 30 years of experience managing CEFs.