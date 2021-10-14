AssetMark to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 9, 2021

checkAd

CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced that it will release financial results for its quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. AssetMark will host a conference call and webcast that day at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its results.

AssetMark invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call live, either over the Internet or via dial in.

Listeners can access the webcast at the AssetMark Investor Relations website at ir.assetmark.com.

Alternatively, listeners can pre-register for the conference call here: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9023/assetmark-f .... Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (dial in number, direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering to join the call directly.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. 

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that help financial advisors meet the ever-changing needs of their clients and businesses. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that brings together fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment solutions to support financial advisors and their businesses. For more than 20 years, AssetMark has focused on offering the solutions and services that help financial advisors grow. AssetMark had $84.6 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2021. For more information visit assetmark.com.

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media: 
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com





