Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) ("Surgery Partners" or the "Company"), a leading short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, announced the Company will release its third quarter 2021 results after market close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

You can join the call as follows:

  • Dial in number for live access: 1-877-451-6152 (domestic), 1-201-389-0879 (international)
  • Replay (available 2 hours after the call and available until November 16, 2021): 1-844-512-2921 (domestic), 1-412-317-6671 (international)
  • Passcode for the live call and the replay: 13723444

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. The replay will also be available on this same website for a limited time following the call.

To learn more about Surgery Partners, please visit the company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. Surgery Partners uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding Surgery Partners is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible. 

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 31 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

Contact:

Surgery Partners Investor Relations
(615) 234-8940
IR@surgerypartners.com





