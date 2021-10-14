Garrett Motion to Hold Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Thursday, October 28

checkAd

ROLLE, Switzerland, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a leading differentiated technology provider for the automotive industry, today announced it plans to issue financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, October 28, 2021 before the open of market trading. Garrett will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time / 2:30 pm Central European Time.

To participate on the conference call, please dial +1-833-797-0899 (US) or +1-409-937-8894 (international) and use the access code: 1935489. The conference call will also be broadcast over the Internet and include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting materials, visit the investor relations section of Garrett’s website at http://investors.garrettmotion.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available through November 11, 2021 by dialing +1-855-859-2056 (US) or +1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering the access code: 1935489. The webcast will also be archived on Garrett’s IR website.

About Garrett Motion Inc.
Garrett Motion is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, aftermarket replacement and performance enhancement solutions. Garrett’s cutting-edge technologies enable vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly. The company’s broad portfolio of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

Contacts:  
MEDIA INVESTOR RELATIONS
Michael Cimini Paul Blalock
+1 973 216-3986 +1 862 812-5013
michael.cimini@garrettmotion.com paul.blalock@garrettmotion.com




