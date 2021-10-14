Garrett Motion to Hold Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Thursday, October 28

ROLLE, Switzerland, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a leading differentiated technology provider for the automotive industry, today announced it plans to issue financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, October 28, 2021 before the open of market trading. Garrett will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time / 2:30 pm Central European Time.



To participate on the conference call, please dial +1-833-797-0899 (US) or +1-409-937-8894 (international) and use the access code: 1935489. The conference call will also be broadcast over the Internet and include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting materials, visit the investor relations section of Garrett’s website at http://investors.garrettmotion.com/.