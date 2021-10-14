checkAd

Lexington Realty Trust to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call on November 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 22:15  |  22   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results the morning of Thursday, November 4, 2021. Lexington will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:

Conference Call: US: 1-844-200-6205; All other locations: 1-929-526-1599
Access Code: 583435
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/lxp211104.html or visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

A telephone replay of the call will be available through April 2, 2022 and via webcast for one year by accessing:

Telephone: US: 1-866-813-9403; All other locations: +44-204-525-0658
Access Code for replay numbers: 303560
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/lxp211104.html or visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

Please access the website or call the conference center at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary computer audio software and/or register for the call.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions. For more information, including Lexington's Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Lexington Realty Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lexington Realty Trust to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call on November 4, 2021 NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2032
Virtu Financial Congratulates Victoria Stone for Her Crystal Ladder Award From Women in Finance ...
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
BASF partners with WBENC to advance supplier diversity and inclusion, launches new Chemical ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Dundee Precious Metals Delivers Another Quarter of Strong Gold Production; Announces Third Quarter ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...