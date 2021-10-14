checkAd

ATN Sets Date to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results

Investor Conference Call Scheduled

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced today that it will report the third quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m. (ET).

In addition, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 28, 2021.  

Dial-in and online information for the conference call is as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021
Call Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)
   
Call Dial-in: (877) 734-4582 (US/Canada)
  (678) 905-9376 (International)
   
Conference ID: 7087676
   
Online info:

 http://ir.atni.com
Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available at ir.atni.com beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

About ATN
ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, operates communications and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless, wireline and broadband connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, video and voice services, and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities and managed mobile networks. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Contact:
ATN International, Inc.
Justin D. Benincasa
Chief Financial Officer
978-619-1300





