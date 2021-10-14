checkAd

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Q2 will host a corresponding conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Conference Call Details

Date:

 

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time:

 

8:30 a.m. EDT

Hosts:

 

Matt Flake, CEO / David Mehok, CFO

Conference ID:

 

6574867

Registration:

 

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6574867

All participants must register using the link above to receive a toll-free dial-in number for the call. Upon completing the registration, participants will receive a unique registrant ID and passcode required to join the call. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the conference. A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Q2 website at http://investors.Q2.com/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

