NRG Energy Recognized for Excellence in Greenhouse Gas Management at the 2021 Climate Leadership Awards

NRG Energy, Inc. today announced it received a Climate Leadership Award for Greenhouse Gas Management (Goal Setting Certificate) at the 2021 Climate Leadership Conference, hosted by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES) and The Climate Registry (TCR).

“Congratulations to the 2021 Climate Leadership Award winner NRG Energy for their stand-out achievements,” said Amy Holm, Executive Director of TCR. “At a time when the world urgently needs more climate action and ambition, these organizations and individuals demonstrate what is possible.”

The Climate Leadership Awards took place October 14, 2021 during the Climate Leadership Conference Series, which brings together forward-thinking leaders from business, government, academia, and the non-profit community to address climate change through policy, innovation, and business solutions.

“NRG’s progress and long track record of sustainability leadership are foundational to everything we do,” said Jeanne-Mey Sun, Vice President of Sustainability at NRG. “The road to net-zero will take collective action from everyone, and we are proud to be recognized among this exemplary group of climate leaders.”

The company’s ambitious, industry-leading targets are validated as 1.5 degrees Celsius-aligned by the Science Based Targets initiative and NRG was the first power company in North America to achieve this designation. The Climate Leadership Awards acknowledged NRG for:

  • Setting a goal of reducing 50% of scope 1, 2, and 3 (business travel) emissions from 2014 to 2025 and reaching net zero by 2050;
  • decarbonizing existing business lines, including through optimization of the existing generation fleet while working to develop and deploy more renewable and efficient energy technologies;
  • divesting from and/or retiring assets involved in high greenhouse gas activities; and
  • transitioning from a wholesale power generator to an integrated full-service energy retailer, which includes partnering with developers to bring new renewables to the grid through power purchase agreements.

“Being a climate leader and advocate for ambitious action means taking the steps today that set up opportunity for the future,” said Nathaniel Keohane, President of C2ES. “The Climate Leadership Awards recognizes only those that aim high and have plans in place to achieve their goals. NRG has shown exactly that kind of foresight and set an example among its peers.”

This year’s awardees—25 in total—represent a wide array of sectors, including technology, transportation, state and local government, financial services, pharmaceuticals, utilities, and consumer goods. More information about the Climate Leadership Award winners is available at https://climateleadershipconference.org/2021-climate-leadership-award- ....

About NRG

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.

