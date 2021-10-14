checkAd

Watts Water Technologies Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS), will hold a live webcast of its conference call to discuss Third Quarter 2021 results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will announce its financial results for this period in a press release to be issued after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

This call can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.wattswater.com. Following the webcast, an archived version of the call will be available at the same address until November 4, 2022.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information visit www.wattswater.com.

