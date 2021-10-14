checkAd

Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 22:30  |  18   |   |   

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) will release third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. PT, Thursday, October 28, 2021.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast of the investor conference call on its Investor Relations website, investor.graniteconstruction.com. The investor conference call will also be available by calling 1-866-807-9684; international callers may dial 1-412-317-5415. An archive of the webcast will be available on Granite’s Investor Relations website approximately one hour after the call. A replay will be available after the live call through November 4, 2021, by calling 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 10159883; international callers may dial 1-412-317-0088.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Wertpapier


