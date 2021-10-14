checkAd

Fubo Sportsbook Named Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR

Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook from Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of sports-first TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), today announced a partnership with NASCAR to become an Authorized Gaming Operator (AGO). As partners, Fubo Sportsbook and NASCAR will work together to provide racing fans with a unique and engaging wagering experience. The launch of Fubo Sportsbook is subject to requisite regulatory approvals. This is Fubo Sportsbook’s first partnership in auto racing and marks its third major marketing deal in the professional sports industry following partnerships with the New York Jets (NFL) and Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA).

“We’re eager to partner with NASCAR, a league with a rich history and passionate followers,” said Sam Rattner, chief operating officer of Fubo Gaming. “As an Authorized Gaming Operator, we look forward to building engaging sports betting experiences for new and existing racing fans. Fubo Sportsbook is continuing to expand its marketing footprint, propelling us toward our goal of reaching sports enthusiasts across the country.”

Fubo Sportsbook will be promoted as an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR through a multi-channel marketing campaign bolstered by at-track assets, in-app use of NASCAR-owned track, series and event marks and logos, in addition to the distribution of assets across NASCAR’s digital and social platforms and events.

“Fubo Sportsbook provides us with an opportunity to further expand NASCAR’s reach through a unique sports betting experience,” said Joseph Solosky, managing director of sports betting, NASCAR. “Whether it’s the casual viewer or die-hard race fan, Fubo Sportsbook’s innovative approach to sports wagering brings a more exciting experience for our audience as they’re able to interact with the sport in new ways.”

Expected to launch in the fourth quarter 2021, Fubo Sportsbook aims to be a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to meet sports fans’ growing demand for interactivity through an industry-first integration of sports wagering and live TV streaming.

About Fubo Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fubo Gaming Inc. is a Chicago-based subsidiary of live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), and developer and distributor of Fubo Sportsbook. Scheduled to launch in Q4 2021, Fubo Sportsbook aims to be a next-generation mobile sportsbook, purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV, creating a hyper-personalized, omniscreen experience that turns passive viewers into active and engaged participants. In addition to its licenses and market access agreements in Arizona via Ak-Chin Indian Community and Iowa via Casino Queen, Fubo Gaming has also obtained market access agreements for Fubo Sportsbook in Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies as well as Indiana and New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment Inc. For more information, visit fubosportsbook.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

