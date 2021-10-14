Quotient to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021

Quotient will issue a press release and post a Stockholder Letter on its website’s Investor Relations section at https://investors.quotient.com . Following the release of financials, management will host a webcast conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EDT/ 2:00 p.m. PDT.

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

To access the call, we encourage you to pre-register using this link: Quotient Q3 2021 Earnings Pre Registration. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at least one day in advance or at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to receive your unique PIN code. Registration will be open throughout the live call. You may also access the call and register with a live operator by dialing (866) 270-1533, or (412) 317-0797 outside the U.S., at least 15 minutes prior to the 2:00 p.m. PDT start time.

A live webcast will be available at https://investors.quotient.com under the Events and Presentations menu. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Our omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT and has offices in California, Cincinnati, New York, Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Quotient and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006055/en/