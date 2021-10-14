 Lazard to Announce Third-Quarter and Nine-Month 2021 Results

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) will announce its third-quarter and nine-month 2021 results in a press release to be issued Friday morning, October 29, 2021. The press release will be available on Lazard’s website at: www.lazard.com.

Lazard will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on October 29, 2021, to discuss the company’s financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast available through Lazard’s Investor Relations website at www.lazard.com, or by dialing 1 (800) 367-2403 (toll-free, U.S. and Canada) or +1 (334) 777-6978 (outside of the U.S. and Canada), 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.