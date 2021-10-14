checkAd

USA Compression Partners, LP Announces Third Quarter 2021 Distribution; Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for November 2

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 22:31  |  31   |   |   

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced a cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis) for the third quarter of 2021. The distribution will be paid on November 5, 2021, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on October 25, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

In addition, USA Compression will release its third quarter 2021 results prior to the opening of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 2. Management will conduct an investor conference call the same day starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. Central Time) to discuss financial and operating results. The call will be broadcast live over the internet. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.

By Phone:

Dial 800-367-2403 inside the U.S. and Canada at least 10 minutes before the call and ask for the USA Compression Partners Earnings Call. Investors outside the U.S. and Canada should dial 334-777-6978. The conference ID for both is 6819739.

 

 

A replay of the call will be available through November 12, 2021. Callers inside the U.S. and Canada may access the replay by dialing 888-203-1112. Investors outside the U.S. and Canada should dial 719-457-0820. The conference ID for both is 6819739.

 

By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast via the “Events” page of USA Compression’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.usacompression.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

ABOUT USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.

NON-U.S. WITHHOLDING INFORMATION

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of USA Compression’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, USA Compression’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements as defined under federal law. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of USA Compression, and a variety of risks that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of USA Compression. USA Compression undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

USA Compression Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

USA Compression Partners, LP Announces Third Quarter 2021 Distribution; Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for November 2 USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced a cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis) for the third quarter of 2021. The distribution will be paid on November 5, 2021, to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...