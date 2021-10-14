International Money Express, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company”), will release Third Quarter 2021 earnings before the start of trading on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Management will host a conference call on November 3, 2021 at 9:00am ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:



by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and requesting the International Money Express Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call; or

via webcast at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 12:00pm ET on November 3, 2021 until 11:59pm ET on November 17, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13724378 or by accessing Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/.