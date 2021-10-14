EDP Brasil Buys CELG Transmission Business
(PLX AI) – EDP – Energias do Brasil, 52.64% held by EDP, became the winning bidder in the public auction for 100% of the equity shares of Celg Transmissão S.A. for an amount of R$1977m (€309m, at a EUR/BRL 6.40 rate). This transaction is pending …
(PLX AI) – EDP – Energias do Brasil, 52.64% held by EDP, became the winning bidder in the public auction for 100% of the equity shares of Celg Transmissão S.A. for an amount of R$1977m (€309m, at a EUR/BRL 6.40 rate). This transaction is pending …
- (PLX AI) – EDP – Energias do Brasil, 52.64% held by EDP, became the winning bidder in the public auction for 100% of the equity shares of Celg Transmissão S.A. for an amount of R$1977m (€309m, at a EUR/BRL 6.40 rate).
- This transaction is pending applicable regulatory approvals
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare