United Rentals, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Audio Webcast

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) will hold its third quarter 2021 conference call with Matt Flannery, chief executive officer, and Jessica Graziano, chief financial officer, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The company’s third quarter 2021 press release will be issued and available at unitedrentals.com after the market close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

The conference call will also be available by audio webcast at unitedrentals.com, where it will be archived until the next earnings call. In addition, a replay may be accessed for two weeks following the call at 404-537-3406, passcode 2488855.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,275 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 19,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,200 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.06 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

