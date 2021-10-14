checkAd

UBS advisor Sherry Verburgt named to the Working Mother Magazine/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms list

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Sherry Verburgt, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s Houston, Texas office, has been named to the Working Mother Magazine/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms list for 2021.

“Sherry is a skillful and committed advisor who represents some of the best at UBS,” said Craig Vandegrift, Managing Director and South-Texas Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Each of her clients have received exceptional financial care with her expertise and dedication, and we congratulate her for this incredible achievement.”

Sherry provides investment advice and assistance to retirees in the Houston area and across the US, with a focus on clients working in the Petrochemical Industry. Sherry began her career in wealth management in 1996 as a marketing coordinator for a Financial Advisor with Merrill Lynch in Lake Jackson. In 2000, Sherry joined Morgan Stanley and began her career serving clients’ financial needs.

Sherry holds the Series 7, 31, 63, and 65 financial security licenses and is registered with the Texas Department of Insurance. She is a graduate of Houston Baptist University.

The fifth annual Working Mother Magazine/SHOOK Research list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms has expanded to feature 500 of the most successful mothers working in financial advising today. The women advisors named to the list all have a child aged 21 or younger still living at home.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.workingmother.com/2021-wkm-top-wealth-advisor-moms.

