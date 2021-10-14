UBS advisor Sherry Verburgt named to the Working Mother Magazine/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms list

“Sherry is a skillful and committed advisor who represents some of the best at UBS,” said Craig Vandegrift, Managing Director and South-Texas Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Each of her clients have received exceptional financial care with her expertise and dedication, and we congratulate her for this incredible achievement.”

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Sherry Verburgt, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s Houston, Texas office, has been named to the Working Mother Magazine/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms list for 2021.

Sherry provides investment advice and assistance to retirees in the Houston area and across the US, with a focus on clients working in the Petrochemical Industry. Sherry began her career in wealth management in 1996 as a marketing coordinator for a Financial Advisor with Merrill Lynch in Lake Jackson. In 2000, Sherry joined Morgan Stanley and began her career serving clients’ financial needs.

Sherry holds the Series 7, 31, 63, and 65 financial security licenses and is registered with the Texas Department of Insurance. She is a graduate of Houston Baptist University.

The fifth annual Working Mother Magazine/SHOOK Research list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms has expanded to feature 500 of the most successful mothers working in financial advising today. The women advisors named to the list all have a child aged 21 or younger still living at home.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.workingmother.com/2021-wkm-top-wealth-advisor-moms.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, and a leading personal and corporate bank in Switzerland, with a large-scale and diversified global asset manager and a focused investment bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006099/en/