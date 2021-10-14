Arcosa, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that it will release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after markets close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The Company will host an earnings call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The call can be accessed as follows: