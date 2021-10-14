Siyata Mobile Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA, SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems, announces its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Key Financial Highlights for the Three Months ended June 30, 2021
- Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $356,979 compared to $2,130,981 in the prior year period. This negative variance of $1,774,002 (-83%) is due mainly to a one-time merchandise return from a customer in Q2 2021 in the amount of $1,130,128. Without this return, year-over-year sales would have decreased by 30.2% to $1,487,107.
- Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $4,388,954 compared to $4,414,031 in the prior year period. This negative variance of $25,077 (1%) is due mainly to the aforementioned one-time merchandise return from a customer in Q2 2021. Without this return, year-over-year sales would have increased by 25% to $5,519,082. This increase relates to the 152% increase in booster sales in the United States, specifically in the industrial marketplace, offset by a decrease in sales of rugged handsets.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was ($4,607,747) versus ($541,721) in the prior year period, a negative variance of $4,066,026. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the net operating loss excluding depreciation and amortization, intangible impairment, goodwill impairment and share-based compensation expense.
- The Company experienced a net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of ($10,862,538) compared to net loss of ($627,004) in the prior year period, a negative variance of ($10,235,534.). However, there were several non-cash, non-recurring items in the quarter, including an inventory impairment of $1.8M, intangible impairment of $4.3M, and goodwill impairment of $0.8M. The adjusted net loss would have been $3.9M if these non-cash, non-recurring items were excluded.
- Siyata ended the quarter with $5,819,387 in cash and restricted cash, and $5,355,098 in working capital.
Outlook
