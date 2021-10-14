Dicerna Announces Poster Presentations at American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting 2021 in November

The first abstract provides clinical data from the Company’s Phase 1 trial of belcesiran, an investigational GalXC RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency-associated liver disease (AATLD).

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that two abstracts related to the Company’s clinical development programs have been accepted for poster presentations at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting taking place Nov. 12-15, 2021.

Session: Metabolic and Genetic Disease: Hemochromatosis, Wilson Disease, α-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

Poster Title: Belcesiran Was Well-Tolerated and Reduced Serum AAT Levels in Healthy Volunteers (Phase 1 Interim Results)

Poster #: 27962

Abstract #: 1549

An additional abstract provides results of a subpopulation pharmacokinetic and safety analysis from the Phase 1 trial of RG6346 (RO7445482), an investigational GalXC RNAi therapeutic that Dicerna is developing in collaboration with Roche for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

Session: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics: New Agents

Poster Title: The Pharmacokinetic and Safety Profiles of RO7445482 siRNA Are Similar Between Asian and Non-Asian Healthy Volunteers and Chronic Hepatitis B Patients in a Phase 1 Study

Poster #: 28577

Abstract #: 850

Both posters will be available for the duration of the meeting beginning on Friday, Nov. 12.

About Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) Deficiency and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency-Associated Liver Disease (AATLD)

Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency is a rare genetic condition caused by mutations in the SERPINA1 gene that results in disease of the liver and lungs. AAT protein is produced in hepatocytes and circulates in the bloodstream; AAT protects the lungs and other parts of the body by neutralizing neutrophil elastase, an enzyme that fights infection but can also damage healthy tissues if not adequately regulated by AAT. The majority of people with severe AAT deficiency are homozygous for the Z allele (PiZZ genotype).1 In the liver, misfolding of the mutant Z-AAT protein causes the protein to aggregate in liver cells, leading to liver injury, including fibrosis, cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. An estimated 10% or more of adults with AAT deficiency develop clinically meaningful liver disease.2,3 People with AAT deficiency may also develop lung disease, including emphysema.