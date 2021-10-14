Paltalk, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

JERICHO, NY, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Paltalk, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALT) (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, Paltalk intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. Paltalk currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund development costs related to new and existing applications, advertising and marketing initiatives to further grow its applications and services, acquisitions of, or investments in, businesses or technologies that complement the business, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.



Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The public offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-260063), previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 5, 2021 and declared effective on October 14, 2021. The securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the public offering will be filed with the SEC, will form a part of the effective registration statement and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may also be obtained by contacting Maxim Group LLC, at 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at syndicate@maximgrp.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.