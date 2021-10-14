checkAd

Vertiv Group Corporation Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $850 Million of Senior Secured Notes due 2028

Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv”) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that a subsidiary, Vertiv Group Corporation (the “Issuer”), priced its offering (the “Offering”) of $850 million aggregate principal amount of its Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) in a private placement at par. The Notes will bear interest at 4.125% per annum and mature on Nov. 15, 2028. The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to finance the cash portion of the purchase price of Vertiv’s pending acquisition of E&I Engineering Ireland Limited and its affiliate, Powerbar Gulf LLC (collectively, “E&I”), and to pay fees and expenses related to the E&I acquisition and the offering. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by Vertiv Intermediate Holdings II Corporation and the existing and future wholly owned domestic restricted subsidiaries of the Issuer (each, a “Guarantor”). The Notes will be secured by liens on certain collateral from time to time owned by the Issuer and each Guarantor, subject to certain exceptions. The Offering is expected to close on Oct. 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. The Notes may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Vertiv Holdings Co

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

