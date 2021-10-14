Aligos Therapeutics to Present Data for its Clinical Portfolio Targeting Chronic Hepatitis B and NASH at AASLD’S The Liver Meeting 2021

All posters presented will be available on the Aligos website at Scientific Presentations & Conferences following the conclusion of the conference.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced upcoming poster presentations highlighting data relating to its chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) clinical programs at The Liver Meeting 2021, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), being held virtually November 12 - 15, 2021.

Chronic Hepatitis B

S-antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymers (STOPSTM)

Title: S-antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymers, (STOPSTM) Sequester Cellular Proteins to Reduce Hepatitis B Virus S-Antigen Expression and Increase Its Proteasomal Degradation

Publication Number: 845

Session Title: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics: New Agents

Presenter: C. Cheng Kao

Capsid Assembly Modulator (CAM)



Title: Safety, Pharmacokinetics (PK), and Antiviral Activity of the Capsid Assembly Modulator (CAM) ALG-000184 in Subjects with Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB)

Publication Number: 843

Session Title: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics: New Agents

Presenter: Ed Gane

Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO)



Title: Best-in-Class Antisense Oligonucleotides Against Hepatitis B Virus: Next Generation Bridged Nucleic Acid Chemistries Significantly Increase In Vivo Efficacy and Reduce Hepatotoxicity in Mice

Publication Number: 820

Session Title: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics: New Agents

Presenter : Dinah Misner

Title: ALG-020572, a GalNAc-Conjugated Antisense Oligonucleotide, Demonstrates In Vivo Efficacy and Favorable Preclinical Profile for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B

Publication Number: 819

Session Title: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics: New Agents

Presenter: Kusum Gupta

siRNA

Title: Incorporation of Novel siRNA Chemistries Significantly Improves the Potency and Durability of HBV siRNAs in the AAV-HBV Mouse Model

Publication Number: 831

Session Title: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics: New Agents

Presenter: Jin Hong

Combinations

Title: Triple Combination of Anti-Hepatitis B Virus Drugs Demonstrates Synergistic Activity In Vitro

Publication Number: 852

Session Title: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics: New Agents

Presenter: Hua Tan

NASH



Title: Preclinical Pharmacokinetic Profiling of ALG-055009, a Potent and Selective Thyroid Hormone Receptor Beta Agonist for the Treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis, and Prediction of its Human Pharmacokinetics