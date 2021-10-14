Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Third Quarter 2021 Production Results, Details of Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) today announces production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 ("the Quarter" or "Q3 2021") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Additionally, the Company is providing the details of its Q3 2021 earnings release and conference call. The Company will release Q3 2021 financial results after market-close on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021, with the quarterly conference call on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 at 11:00am EST.