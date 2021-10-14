Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Third Quarter 2021 Production Results, Details of Earnings Release and Conference Call
TSX and OTCQX: MPVD
TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) today announces production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 ("the Quarter" or "Q3 2021") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
Additionally, the Company is providing the details of its Q3 2021 earnings release and conference call. The Company will release Q3 2021 financial results after market-close on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021, with the quarterly conference call on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 at 11:00am EST.
Q3 Production Takeaways
(all figures reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated)
- 832,511 ore tonnes treated, a 1% increase relative to Q3 2020, and a 3% increase relative to Q2 2021 (Q3 2020: 821,049 tonnes treated; Q2 2021, 811,171 tonnes treated)
- 1,562,105 carats recovered, 13% lower than Q3 2020, and a 11% decrease relative to Q2 2021 (Q3 2020: 1,794,408 carats recovered, Q2 2021: 1,763,556 carats recovered)
- 4,717,789 carats recovered year-to-date, on track to meet FY21 guidance of 6,300,000 – 6,500,000 carats recovered
- Average grade of 1.88 carats per tonne, a 14% decrease relative to Q3 2020 (2.19 carats per tonne)
|
Q3 2021 Production Figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021 Q3
|
2020 Q3
|
YoY Variance
|
Total tonnes mined (ore and waste)
|
10,280,749
|
9,880,757
|
4%
|
Ore tonnes mined
|
1,033,461
|
889,340
|
16%
|
Ore tonnes treated
|
832,511
