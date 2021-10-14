ABC Technologies Announces Date for Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ABC Technologies Inc. (TSX: ABCT), a leading manufacturer and supplier of custom, highly engineered, technical plastics and lightweighting innovations to the North American light vehicle industry, announced that it will release its Fiscal First Quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 11th before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community at 8:30am ET to discuss the results. The call will also be available to the general public via a live audio webcast.

The dial-in number to participate in the call is: