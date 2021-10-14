checkAd

California Resources Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Announces Investor Conference Participation

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will host its third quarter 2021 financial results conference call on Thursday, November 11th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The Company’s earnings will be released before the market open on the same date.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link https://dpregister.com/sreg/10160036/ed00623af0. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To participate in CRC’s conference call, either dial (877) 328-5505 (International callers please dial +1-412-317-5421) or access the webcast at www.crc.com. A digital replay of the conference call will be archived for approximately 90 days and available on the Investor Relations page at www.crc.com.

Furthermore, certain of the Company’s executives will be participating in the following virtual events in November and December of 2021:

  • Goldman Sachs | Carbonomics: The Green Engine of Economic Recovery Virtual Conference | November 16
  • MKM Partners | Gearing Up for the New Normal: A Virtual Best Ideas Conference | November 17
  • BofA Securities | 2021 Global Energy Conference | November 17 - 18
  • Goldman Sachs | Global Sustainability Forum | November 30
  • BofA Securities | Virtual 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference | November 30 - December 2
  • Capital One Securities | 16th Annual Energy Conference | December 6 - 8

CRC’s presentation materials will be available the day of the events on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent oil and natural gas company committed to energy transition in the sector. CRC has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the US and we are focused on maximizing the value of our land, mineral and technical resources for decarbonization by developing Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and other emissions reducing projects.

