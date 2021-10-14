Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Collaboration and Community Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US46743820, September 2021).

The IDC MarketScape’s analysis highlights the value of Asana's proprietary Work Graph data model which “facilitates better visibility and aggregated insights for individuals, managers and the enterprise.” (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’re honored to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader,” said Anne Raimondi, COO, Asana. “The way individuals and teams collaborate has fundamentally changed, regardless of whether you have 50 or 50,000 employees. As we enter a new world of hybrid work, the IDC MarketScape highlights why collaboration work management applications like Asana are now critical for enterprise productivity. By providing greater clarity and alignment, we’re helping millions of organizations achieve their missions faster.”

The IDC MarketScape evaluated 12 companies for the Worldwide Collaboration and Community Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment against eight criteria categories, including current capabilities, partner ecosystems and customer satisfaction.

In the report, Wayne Kurtzman, Research Director for Social, Communities, and Collaboration Applications at IDC writes, “team collaborative applications and enterprise community applications became critical to connect workers, vendors, partners and customers.”

Kurtzman continues, “If user adoption of these platforms is any gauge for the future, collaborative and community platforms will be very successful. Enterprises must embrace them as a new way to communicate, form community, improve customer and worker experience and most importantly, redesign legacy processes. Deep integrations with the rest of the technology stack improve insights, minimize context switching and drive significantly more productivity.”

The IDC MarketScape’s analysis highlights the value of Asana's proprietary Work Graph data model which “facilitates better visibility and aggregated insights for individuals, managers and the enterprise.” The IDC MarketScape also found that Asana’s strengths include the launch of a new suite of features designed to reduce distractions and improve focus, including Video Messaging, intelligent My Tasks and a new desktop app, as well as new Universal Reporting capabilities to help organizations keep track of how work is progressing towards business-critical goals.

“The research found that Asana brings together workflow, visibility, collaboration and reporting," according to Kurtzman. “It is supported by a graph database, which helped Asana define unique and valuable features,” said Wayne Kurtzman, IDC MarketScape report author.

To learn more and to read the excerpt, visit: IDC MarketScape: Collaboration and Community Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has over 107,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky and Under Armour rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006053/en/