VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Bakkt

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (“VIH”) (Nasdaq: VIHAU, VIH and VIHAW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that, at the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders held on October 14, 2021, the shareholders voted to approve its previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Bakkt Holdings, LLC (“Bakkt”), the digital asset marketplace founded in 2018.

Approximately 85.1% of the votes cast at the meeting voted to approve the Business Combination.

The Business Combination is expected to close on October 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Upon closing, the combined company’s Class A common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbols “BKKT” and “BKKT WS”, respectively, starting Monday, October 18, 2021.

The formal results of the vote will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by VIH with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings
 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’ sponsor is an affiliate of Victory Park Capital, a global investment firm with a long track record of executing debt and equity financing transactions with some of the largest global Fintech companies. The firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles and Austin. Victory Park Capital is privately held and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

About Bakkt
 Bakkt is a trusted digital asset marketplace that enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s retail platform, now available through the recently-released Bakkt App and to partners through the Bakkt platform, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/.

