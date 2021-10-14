IBI Group Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call / Webcast

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. (TSX: IBG) (“IBI” or the “Company”) today confirms the Company intends to release its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 after markets close on Thursday, November 4th, 2021.



The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 5th, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET during which IBI’s Chief Executive Officer, Scott Stewart, and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Taylor, will discuss the Company’s financial and operating results followed by a question-and-answer session. A live audio webcast of this call is available by entering the following URL into your web browser: