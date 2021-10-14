checkAd

IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Closing of Initial US$1,500,000 Funding by The Lind Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 23:01  |  28   |   |   

Construction of New State-of-the-Art Copper Alloys Foundry Moves Closer to Expected Completion in November 2021

[NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES]

FRANKLIN, Ind., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) announces that it has closed on initial funding under the previously announced convertible security funding agreement (the “Agreement”) with Lind Global Fund II, LP, managed by The Lind Partners, LLC, a New York based institutional fund manager (together, the “Investor” or “Lind”).

“This funding from The Lind Partners essentially completes the capital raise we launched to fund expansion and consolidation of our Copper Alloys division’s state-of-the-art foundry facility at our North American headquarters in Franklin, Indiana,” said Mark A. Smith, CEO and Chairman of IBC. “This new facility is rapidly nearing completion, and we look forward to completing our consolidation and launching expanded production in Franklin, given the growing demand we are seeing for copper alloy products across several markets.”

Under the Agreement, Lind advanced to the Company US$1,500,000, less a closing fee of US$75,000, in consideration for the issuance to Lind of: (i) an uncertificated convertible security (the “Convertible Security”) in the principal amount of US$1,500,000 and having an aggregate face value of US$1,687,500, and (ii) 4,270,591 common share purchase warrants, exercisable for 24-months from the date of issue with an exercise price of C$0.21. The proceeds from the Convertible Security issuance will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Further details of this funding can be found in a news release of the Company dated October 7, 2021.

The Agreement and the issuance of the Convertible Security thereunder were conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on October 8, 2021. The securities issued to Lind are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Closing of Initial US$1,500,000 Funding by The Lind Partners Construction of New State-of-the-Art Copper Alloys Foundry Moves Closer to Expected Completion in November 2021[NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES] FRANKLIN, Ind., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IBC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2032
Virtu Financial Congratulates Victoria Stone for Her Crystal Ladder Award From Women in Finance ...
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Pender Growth Fund Announces Partial Redemption of its PPI Legacy Shares
BASF partners with WBENC to advance supplier diversity and inclusion, launches new Chemical ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Dundee Precious Metals Delivers Another Quarter of Strong Gold Production; Announces Third Quarter ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...