IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Closing of Initial US$1,500,000 Funding by The Lind Partners

FRANKLIN, Ind., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“ IBC ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) announces that it has closed on initial funding under the previously announced convertible security funding agreement (the “ Agreement ”) with Lind Global Fund II, LP, managed by The Lind Partners, LLC, a New York based institutional fund manager (together, the “ Investor ” or “ Lind ”).

“This funding from The Lind Partners essentially completes the capital raise we launched to fund expansion and consolidation of our Copper Alloys division’s state-of-the-art foundry facility at our North American headquarters in Franklin, Indiana,” said Mark A. Smith, CEO and Chairman of IBC. “This new facility is rapidly nearing completion, and we look forward to completing our consolidation and launching expanded production in Franklin, given the growing demand we are seeing for copper alloy products across several markets.”

Under the Agreement, Lind advanced to the Company US$1,500,000, less a closing fee of US$75,000, in consideration for the issuance to Lind of: (i) an uncertificated convertible security (the “Convertible Security”) in the principal amount of US$1,500,000 and having an aggregate face value of US$1,687,500, and (ii) 4,270,591 common share purchase warrants, exercisable for 24-months from the date of issue with an exercise price of C$0.21. The proceeds from the Convertible Security issuance will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Further details of this funding can be found in a news release of the Company dated October 7, 2021.

The Agreement and the issuance of the Convertible Security thereunder were conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on October 8, 2021. The securities issued to Lind are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.