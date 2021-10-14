AGTC Announces Two Key Leadership Team Appointments
- AGTC Welcomes Susan Schneider as the Chief Medical Officer and Sarah C. DiSalvatore as the Vice President of Clinical Operations -
GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of
adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced the appointment of Susan Schneider, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
(CMO) and Sarah C. DiSalvatore, M.P.H., as Vice President of Clinical Operations.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Susan Schneider and Ms. Sarah DiSalvatore to AGTC during a pivotal time in our company’s history as we advance our X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa program into late-stage clinical development and prepare the End-of-Phase 2 submission for our Achromatopsia B3 program,” said Sue Washer, President and CEO of AGTC. “Dr. Schneider’s wealth of ophthalmology experience and impressive accomplishments bring valuable expertise to AGTC’s leadership team. We believe our XLRP and Achromatopsia B3 programs have best-in-class data and Susan’s perspective will help drive forward and optimize our development of gene therapies in inherited diseases as our clinical trials continue to progress.”
Dr. Schneider is a biopharmaceutical leader with a proven track record of delivering high quality clinical development results, globally, across the eyecare industry. An ophthalmologist by training, her expertise in developing high performing ophthalmic therapeutic teams and building strong cross-functional programs will further strengthen AGTC’s leadership in advancing their clinical stage assets. Prior to joining AGTC, Dr. Schneider served various roles in clinical and medical affairs, most recently as SVP, Clinical Development, Ophthalmology at Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals, where she was responsible for project leadership, growth and development of ophthalmology programs and for providing clinical input on business development interests. Previous roles include serving as SVP, Clinical Development, Ophthalmology at Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, CMO at Oxurion (formerly ThromboGenics) and Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head of Glaucoma and Retina at Allergan. She began her corporate career in clinical development at Genentech where she worked extensively on the ranibizumab program, leading to the approval and launch of LUCENTIS. Dr. Schneider completed her residency in ophthalmology at the Medical College of Virginia followed by fellowships in ocular oncology at Thomas Jefferson Wills Eye Hospital and in ophthalmic pathology at The Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute. She will join AGTC on November 8, 2021.
