AGTC Announces Two Key Leadership Team Appointments

- AGTC Welcomes Susan Schneider as the Chief Medical Officer and Sarah C. DiSalvatore as the Vice President of Clinical Operations -

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced the appointment of Susan Schneider, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Sarah C. DiSalvatore, M.P.H., as Vice President of Clinical Operations.



“We are excited to welcome Dr. Susan Schneider and Ms. Sarah DiSalvatore to AGTC during a pivotal time in our company’s history as we advance our X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa program into late-stage clinical development and prepare the End-of-Phase 2 submission for our Achromatopsia B3 program,” said Sue Washer, President and CEO of AGTC. “Dr. Schneider’s wealth of ophthalmology experience and impressive accomplishments bring valuable expertise to AGTC’s leadership team. We believe our XLRP and Achromatopsia B3 programs have best-in-class data and Susan’s perspective will help drive forward and optimize our development of gene therapies in inherited diseases as our clinical trials continue to progress.”