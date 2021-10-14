Globus Medical Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

checkAd

AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. A copy of the release will be available on the Globus Medical website at www.globusmedical.com/investors.

Following the announcement, Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its performance with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Globus invites all interested parties to join the call by dialing: 

1-877-313-2501 United States Participants
1-929-517-0907 International Participants

There is no passcode for the teleconference.

For interested parties who do not wish to ask questions, the teleconference will be webcast and may be accessed through a link on the Globus Medical website at www.globusmedical.com/investors.

The call will be archived until Thursday, November 11, 2021. The audio archive can be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. or 1-404-537-3406 from outside the U.S. The passcode for the audio replay is 107-3064.

About Globus Medical, Inc.
Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA.  The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Safe Harbor Statements
All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms.  These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends.  Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted.  These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks.  For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  These documents are available at www.sec.gov.  Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment.  New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.  Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release.  We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

Contact:
Brian Kearns
Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations
Phone: (610) 930-1800
Email: investors@globusmedical.com
www.globusmedical.com





